An original trio present an original sound

After wowing audiences in Germany, the Stavros Lantsias Trio is ready to do the same in Nicosia on Saturday and in Limassol on Sunday with an original performance fit for anyone who appreciates music in all its forms.

The Stavros Lantsias Trio is made up of pianist and composer Lantsias – who will be playing the melodica and glockenspiel for these two performances – Andreas Polyzogopoulos on the trumpet and flugelhorn and Yiorgos Kaloudis on cello, Cretan lyra and percussions. The three musicians will perform a special programme based on Lantsias’ melodic compositions, which include influences from classical music, cinematic music and jazz.

Apart from being a big hit in Germany, this musical project and performance was repeated in February to a sold-out crowd at the historical site of the St Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens. The performance was recorded as it was a rare opportunity for the selected musical instruments to be played in such an excellent acoustic space.

The upcoming performances – which will last for two-hours – are in cooperation with the University of Cyprus and the ARTE Music Academy.

Stavros Lantsias Trio

Performance by the trio. October 28. Arte Music Academy, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-676823. October 29. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/12. Tel: 77-777745