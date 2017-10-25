Bomb, fires damage three cars in separate incidents

A bomb explosion in Limassol in the early morning hours on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a car, while two other vehicles in Nicosia and Limassol caught fire during the night.

According to police, the bomb was placed at around 4.30am at the base of the windshield of a rental car in Limassol which had been hired by a foreigner who arrived in Cyprus just three hours earlier.

The car was parked on a road in the village of Kyvides in Limassol at the time of the explosion.

The authorities were also looking into two car fires on Wednesday, one in Nicosia and one in Limassol.

One concerned a vehicle in Latsia, which was parked outside its owner’s home.

The fire service, which was notified at 3.10am, responded with two trucks and put the blaze under control 20 minutes later.

The vehicle was badly damaged.

Earlier, at 11.50pm on Tuesday, the front and right side of a car parked in Kapsalos, Limassol, was damaged by a fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

  • almostbroke

    ‘The cause of the fire is unknown ‘ really !!!!

    • Mr. Poopybutthole

      It’s always “unknown” if brother of your wife’s uncle works in police.

