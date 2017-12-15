New voter apathy continues, as registration deadline looms

December 15th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 2 comments

With three days to go until the registration deadline, interest to vote in the upcoming presidential elections remained low with some 6,600 new voters applying out of a total of 40,000, the head of the election service said on Friday.

Demetris Demetriou said applications were slightly up the past two days but were significantly less than in the runup to the 2013 poll.

In the five days before the deadline in 2013, an average of 1,250 applications per day were filed, Demetriou said, compared with the current 500.

Some 16,000 new voters had registered ahead of the 2013 election, he added.

As far as voters living abroad, Demetriou said over 8,000 have expressed interest to vote overseas, again lower than 2013 when the authorities received 13,500 requests.

The deadline to apply to vote abroad is also Monday, December 18.

Demetriou said polling stations will be set up in Greece, the UK, Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Prague, Sofia, and The Hague.

There will also be stations in New York, Manama, Dubai, and Doha.

  • Douglas

    Voter’s must be very dissolutioned,perhaps CM could do a survey and report why ?

    • Spanner Works

      Voters were more motivated last time, everyone wanted to get rid of the village idiot!

