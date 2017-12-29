Ayia Napa cleaning up motor oil spill on harbour pavement

Efforts were underway on Friday to clean used motor oil from the pavement at the north-eastern pier of the Ayia Napa harbour.

Famagusta police said they received a complaint early on Tuesday that someone had spilled a large quantity of motor oil, which reportedly damaged more than 30 square metres of pavement stones.

Famagusta police spokesman, Andreas Constantinou, said they were investigating whether this was an accident or a deliberate act but that at the moment they had no suspects.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, volunteers joined forces with municipal crews to clean the area following technical advice from experts and using specialised cleaning products.

The damage is estimated at hundreds of euros.

Ayia Napa Mayor Andreas Karousos called the perpetrator ‘the Christmas jackasss’ on his Facebook page.