December 29th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

Ayia Napa cleaning up motor oil spill on harbour pavement

Efforts were underway on Friday to clean used motor oil from the pavement at the north-eastern pier of the Ayia Napa harbour.

Famagusta police said they received a complaint early on Tuesday that someone had spilled a large quantity of motor oil, which reportedly damaged more than 30 square metres of pavement stones.

Famagusta police spokesman, Andreas Constantinou, said they were investigating whether this was an accident or a deliberate act but that at the moment they had no suspects.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, volunteers joined forces with municipal crews to clean the area following technical advice from experts and using specialised cleaning products.

The damage is estimated at hundreds of euros.

Ayia Napa Mayor Andreas Karousos called the perpetrator ‘the Christmas jackasss’ on his Facebook page.

  • Philippos

    A great time to dump your crap when few people are around..and I guess it was all supposed to run off into the sea and “Disappear”. Is this really how we demonstrate patriotism and respect for our country and for fellow Cypriots?

    • Cydee

      Some people – too many – don’t know the meaning of respect; for people, country, or environment.

  • ROC

    Install some CCTV on entry and exit points, Durrr is that hard to fathom

