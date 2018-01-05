Dog guards body of dead owner for weeks over Christmas

Dog is seen rescued by animal protection services after being found lying alongside the body of her owner who had died weeks earlier, in Budapest

A dog has been rescued by animal protection services in Hungary after being found lying alongside the body of her mistress who died weeks before.

The 9-year-old Havanese, called Zsazsa, was in a severely dehydrated state when she was found in a Budapest apartment on Wednesday but was now recovering, Gabor Pataki, head of the animal rescue group Allatmento Liga, said on Friday.

The dog had some dry feed to eat, but doctors said she would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found, Pataki said, adding that the owner must have died weeks before.

Police opened up the flat after neighbours reported that the elderly owner had not been seen for some time.

“The dog was lying next to the dead body, and was so weak that she could not stand up. We had to drag her away,” Pataki said. He said many dogs would have died after such a trauma.

“But yesterday she was on her feet again and even wagged her tail.”

Police said the 66-year old woman appeared to have died of natural causes.

  • Jay Blanche

    This story made me cry a little, so thanks for that, but CM surely has plenty of such cases on the island to report on.

    It is a shame that the loyalty of a dog is so poorly rewarded by so many in Cyprus.

    Where was today’s dumped litter of puppies found, I wonder?

    • Plasma Dawn

      Perhaps the dog was loyal, but what other choice did the poor animalhave except for lying alongside its owner? It could not let itself out of the apartment nor could it turn the faucet on to have a drink.

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    The saddest thing about stories like this is that the lady died alone with no one to miss her. Glad the little dog survived bless her.

    • Evergreen

      True.

    • John David

      true

