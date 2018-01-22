University staff start strike

January 22nd, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

University staff start strike

The University of Cyprus

Members of the union of adjunct doctoral teaching and research staff (Dede) at the University of Cyprus (UCy) started a 48-hour strike on Monday to demand improvements to their terms of employment.

The union, which represents assistant lecturers, research staff and post-doctoral researchers at UCy that are not full members of the faculty and are not on track for tenure, is demanding 10-month contracts instead of the two, three-month contracts given to its members each year, employer’s contribution to the social insurance fund, and the scrapping of pay cuts introduced in 2013 and 2015.

It also wants maternity leave and health insurance for its members and to be represented in the university’s collective bodies. Lifting a restriction, stipulating that assistant teaching staff could work for only six semesters in five years was another demand.

This strike is a warning, the union said, adding that industrial action would be stepped up if the university failed to satisfy its demands.

The Council of UCy has already announced it would ensure the strike would not affect any classes.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    Will they be missed . Anyone who is ‘anyone ‘ of importance in Cyprus usually run over to Greece to be educated , failing that England , America , France , well they can afford it !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close