University staff start strike

Members of the union of adjunct doctoral teaching and research staff (Dede) at the University of Cyprus (UCy) started a 48-hour strike on Monday to demand improvements to their terms of employment.

The union, which represents assistant lecturers, research staff and post-doctoral researchers at UCy that are not full members of the faculty and are not on track for tenure, is demanding 10-month contracts instead of the two, three-month contracts given to its members each year, employer’s contribution to the social insurance fund, and the scrapping of pay cuts introduced in 2013 and 2015.

It also wants maternity leave and health insurance for its members and to be represented in the university’s collective bodies. Lifting a restriction, stipulating that assistant teaching staff could work for only six semesters in five years was another demand.

This strike is a warning, the union said, adding that industrial action would be stepped up if the university failed to satisfy its demands.

The Council of UCy has already announced it would ensure the strike would not affect any classes.