The results of the second round of the presidential election will be known by 7.30pm at the latest on Sunday, the deputy chief returning officer Demetris Demetriou said on Wednesday.

Polls will close at 6pm.

Meanwhile, ballot papers will be delivered on Wednesday to polling stations by noon, he said.

The ceremony for the winner is scheduled to take place at the Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria Stadium in Nicosia on Sunday night.