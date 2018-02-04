Getting the beach fit for summer

It might be cold right now but it won’t be long before we are heading to the beach for some fun in the sun. But before getting our swimsuits on and diving in the sea, we might want to make sure our beaches are clean enough.

Join the Let’s Make Cyprus Green group on Saturday from 11am until 3pm when they get down to the business of cleaning up Ladies Mile beach in Limassol.

The group will provide rubbish bags, a truck to collect all the rubbish, latex gloves and free freshly squeezed orange juice to keep energy levels up. Just make sure you wear comfortable clothes and bring a jacket to fend off the wind.

Beach Clean-Up
Beach clean-up with the Let’s Make Cyprus Green group. February 10. Ladies Mile Beach, Limassol, meeting point at the parking area at the Oasis restaurant. 11am-3pm. Email: [email protected]

  • Neroli

    Very sad that we have to clean up the mess thrown there by our fellow citizens. And tomorrow it will be as bad. People are truly disgusting who dump their litter

    • Philippos

      Bravo Neroli Mou. Your point is a very fair one, in fact by doing “Clean Up’s”, there is an arguement that it encourages “Dumping” because i know someone else will clear up after me. I should prefer it if all good people stayed at home and let the beaches here get like in Mumbai, where seeing the sand was last possible at least five years ago. Once people can see the cumulative effect of their seemingly “innocent” individual actions, they might change their behaviour. Next we need proper receptacles in sufficient number in proper locations that are regularly emptied and maintained. One of our problems is that Dimarcheia don’t have an adequate plan for seashore maintenance, they would rather bulldoze it and build something that just generates more rubbish. Of course many of us here in Cyprus can’t see rubbish anyway, even if stuck on the ends of our noses and that’s another problem, picking it up is not for us, the super race, but somebody who might actually be from Mumbai, whom we condescendingly allow to be in our country for a while

      • Neroli

        I would happily help clear up rubbish , I live about 3 mins from the sea and after the hunters have been down there for their lunch, the fisherman have left, the beach is a disgusting mess.what is wrong with putting it in a bag and taking it home to put in their own bin. The sides of the roads is full of it the drains are full of it then when we have rain the roads flood.

    • Vaso

      I’m trying to remember if you have made a positive comment on any subject but I can’t think of one!

      • Neroli

        Maybe because there isn’t any! So you think the rubbish everywhere is a positive for the island??

