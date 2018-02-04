Getting the beach fit for summer

It might be cold right now but it won’t be long before we are heading to the beach for some fun in the sun. But before getting our swimsuits on and diving in the sea, we might want to make sure our beaches are clean enough.

Join the Let’s Make Cyprus Green group on Saturday from 11am until 3pm when they get down to the business of cleaning up Ladies Mile beach in Limassol.

The group will provide rubbish bags, a truck to collect all the rubbish, latex gloves and free freshly squeezed orange juice to keep energy levels up. Just make sure you wear comfortable clothes and bring a jacket to fend off the wind.

Beach Clean-Up

Beach clean-up with the Let’s Make Cyprus Green group. February 10. Ladies Mile Beach, Limassol, meeting point at the parking area at the Oasis restaurant. 11am-3pm. Email: [email protected]