Coming-of-age on screen

The carnival season maybe upon us and most of us might be getting ready to hide our true identity behind masks, but the Pantheon theatre in Nicosia will show us what happens when we come face-to-face with an identity we didn’t know we had before.

This realisation will come in the form of the 2017 romantic coming -of-age drama Call Me by Your Name. The film is set in Lombardy, Italy where 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the summer at his family’s summer home. When Elio’s father invites a handsome doctoral student, Oliver, to spend the summer with them, Elio finds himself developing a growing attraction to the young man.

At first the two find little in common, Elio is an introspective bibliophile and musical prodigy, while Oliver has a carefree personality. Elio has a girlfriend and Oliver is attracted to one of the local girls but as the two spend more time together, a seductive courtship begins.

Call Me by Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Andre Aciman. It is the final instalment of a trilogy.

Call Me by Your Name

Screening of the 2017 romantic drama. February 8-21. Pantheon Theatre, 29 Diagorou Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In French, Italian and English with Greek subtitles. €7. Tel: 22-675787