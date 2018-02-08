Soros donation to halt Brexit causes storm in Britain

February 8th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 29 comments

Soros donation to halt Brexit causes storm in Britain

File photo: Soros Fund Management Chairman Soros speaks during panel discussion at Nicolas Berggruen Conference in Berlin

News that billionaire financier George Soros is a backer of a campaign group seeking to keep Britain in the EU added fire to Britain’s Brexit debate on Thursday, with supporters of quitting the bloc accusing opponents of plotting a “coup”.

The Best of Britain campaign group confirmed it had received £400,000 from Soros. Soros, best known in Britain for earning billions betting against the pound in the early 1990s, is the target of a hostile media campaign by the nationalist government in his native Hungary and a hate figure for right-wing campaigners in eastern Europe and the United States.

Best of Britain said it had obeyed all rules on political funding in accepting the donation from Soros.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office repeated its long-standing position that the decision to leave the EU in 2019 after a vote in 2016 was final and would not be reversed. It also defended the right of campaign groups to accept donations.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper, which first reported Soros’s involvement, said the 87-year-old former hedge fund manager was backing a “secret plot” to stop Brexit. The article was written by Nick Timothy, a former chief of staff to May.

Mark Malloch-Brown, a former British diplomat who is chair of the Best for Britain campaign group, said the group had never hidden its aims, which include staying in the EU.

“George Soros’s foundations have along with a number of other major donors also made significant contributions to our work,” Malloch-Brown said in a statement, confirming Soros had contributed £400,000 through his charitable foundations.

May’s spokesman said: “There are many political and campaign groups in this country, that’s entirely right and as you would expect in a democracy.”

“The prime minister’s position on this matter is clear, the country voted to leave the European Union, that’s what we are going to deliver and there won’t be a second referendum.”

File photo: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London

In the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum, 51.9 per cent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 per cent, or 16.1 million people, voted to stay. Both sides accepted large donations from wealthy individuals.

Ever since the shock vote, supporters of EU membership have been exploring an array of different legal and political methods to prevent what they see as the biggest mistake in post-World War Two British history.

Brexiteers say such efforts threaten political stability as they go against the democratic will of 17.4 million people. They have vowed to fight any attempt to stop Brexit.

“The new Soros-led coalition is planning a coup in Britain, against the democratic will of the people,” Richard Tice, who chairs the Leave Means Leave campaign group, told Reuters. “They have been outed and will be defeated.”

May, whose government and party is divided over Brexit, has just eight months to strike a deal with the EU on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal.

Opponents of Brexit hope to focus their efforts on blocking British parliamentary approval for the exit deal, a step that if successful could sink May’s premiership. There is, though, little sign so far of a change in opinion among voters, and the supporters of EU membership lack a popular leader who could unite the disparate groups opposed to Brexit.

Brexiteers such as Nigel Farage say public opposition to Brexit from the likes of former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein are unlikely to sway British public opinion.

With no deal, Britain would face a disorderly Brexit that many investors fear would imperil Britain’s $2.7 trillion economy, disrupt trade across the world’s biggest trading bloc and undermine London’s position as the only financial centre to rival New York.

  • Gold51

    Soros proposed actions is exactly what the Russians are normally accused off with NO evidence .
    Makes you wonder… is it the Russians that are interfering.??
    This is the extent the far right is willing to go to sell thier country to a bunch of unelected buracrates in Brussels .
    UTTERLY DISGUSTING, IT’S BRIBERY ON A MAMOUTH SCALE..
    Is there NO EU law against blackmail and BRIBERY., Is thier no limit to thier treachery.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Who are you to say it is interference, blackmail, and bribery if the Prime Minister’s office defended the right of campaign groups to accept donations such as the one by Soros? He is a EU citizen and has the right to associate himself with any political campaign he wants and donate for causes he wants to promote.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Leave him alone he’s in the process of sorting out his “ideology bearings” Below Soros is part of the far left conspiracy to overturn the will of the British people, above it’s a far right conspiracy. Personally I’m starting to lose the will to live reading what some people on here have to say.

        • Gold51

          Troll.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I was speaking to PD. I responded to one of your comments below and you still haven’t answered. Of course you don’t have to, and I can assume you are not answering because you are sorting out some sort of confusion over ideology, Surely you don’t post things on here and expect no one to respond. Well except for those who agree with you!

            • Gold51

              And what is your point after yet another self opinionated insult of me.
              Do you think I seriously sit about waiting for pointless comments to appear.?
              Get a life.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                I come on here to take part in a debating forum and sort of expect some comments to appear, pointless or otherwise. So when I’m asked a question or to defend my position I do so. I even answer you even though you think comments on are pointless and that those making them need to get a life.

      • Gold51

        Well I just did say it’s interferance….thats my opinion, like it or not.
        Thats who i am.
        So who are you to question.?
        It’s pure external interferance in British internal buisiness as usual from someone who is not “British” who supports crying remainers, with his billions so they can carry on with thier propaganda…. Scaremongering with his billions, total direspect for the British people who had a democratic vote and the result was Brexit.!
        I dont appreciate external interferance trying to reverse the will of the majority that voted for Brexit…Do You.?

  • Mr Magoo

    This is long overdue, considering the amount of money spent on the Brexit campaign by patriotic tax-avoiding press barons like the Barclay Brothers, Rothermere and Murdoch. And as mentioned by GE below Aaron Banks support of UKIP and the odious lying Farage too……

  • Gipsy Eyes

    This nonsense headlined today’s right wing press which has backed Brexit in some shape or form since 1972 when the UK first joined. Of course no mention was made of Aaron Banks who financed UKIP and its Brexit campaign. I suppose since we live under capitalism one should not be surprised that one of the world’s premier capitalists would support Remain if he happens to believe that it will be bad for what he considers to be his interest. Glad to have you aboard Mr Soros. How about dipping a little deeper into those capacious pockets of yours and matching what the media moguls are putting into brainwashing the British electorate into dragging the UK out of the EU!

  • Gold51

    Another from the well organise far left who simply cannot accept or respect the democratic result on Brexit by the majority who bothered to vote.!!
    The result was fair play and must be respected weather Soros likes it or not, same goes to all remainers.
    Did he even bother to vote..i doubt it.
    Soros has shown how much he cares about democratic values in the UK..!
    SOROS must rember there is a very fine line between failure and success. .

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Soros a member of the far left? Do you have any evidence for this statement?

      • Gold51

        NO, so have you have any evidence he isn’t .?

        • Gipsy Eyes

          But I’m not accusing him of being anything that needs to be supported with evidence!

          • Gold51

            You should be if your British.
            Do you really think he will stand on a chair and shout out he’s far left.?
            Can’t your form your own opinion GE.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              I am British, I am very pragmatic and in good old British fashion gained from a very good education and years of living among my compatriots, form my opinions through experience, knowledge and rational thinking. So until Mr Soros does “stand on a chair and shout out he’s far left”, or I have other evidence, I would not presume to accuse him of that “offence”.

  • Kevin Ingham

    If Soros could make money from Britain leaving he’d be funding that as well

    • Plasma Dawn

      Pure nonsense. Has Soros ever supported Brexit or funded that campaign?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Apparently 400 British millionaires were interviewed and expressed their satisfaction with the UK leaving the EU. now since most of us in the UK are not millionaires then one has to wonder what they see in that we don’t. On the other hand having a multi-billionaire on our side does raise some hope that the madness that has overtaken the UK may be tempered and the damage limited.

      • Kevin Ingham

        He maybe didn’t stand to lose by Britain remaining, he maybe does by it leaving?

        Either way- he has not been elected by anybody and he is not throwing his hat into a democratic process, he is trying to overturn a democratic result- there is an enormous difference

        • Plasma Dawn

          Best of Britain and other political movements have also not been elected by anyone and they are also throwing their hats into the democratic process. It is a legal form of participation and free speech and apparently all rules on political funding were followed in accepting the donation from Soros. What exactly is the problem?

          By definition, anyone opposed to Brexit will lose something when Britain leaves the EU. It can be a direct material loss, an ideological loss, or the potential loss incurred by others for whom the opponents may care about — such as a particular vulnerable sector or the country as a whole.

          • Kevin Ingham

            If they want to support the democratic process they should have funded the Remain campaign- it was supported by the mainstream media and the government but not the people of the UK .

            If you think trying to overturn a referendum result is part of a democratic process you are obviously one of these impaired mathematicians who think that 52% of those who voted are only 35% of those who could vote, and therefore can never be a majority,

            You might think that is clever, but intelligent people with a grasp of reality are laughing at you

            • Plasma Dawn

              You have a flawed grasp of the democratic process which does not consist of supporting only the majority. Opposing voices are valid and even welcome in a democracy. And yes, sometimes a minority may, in time, grow to be a majority. It has happened and it has absolutely nothing to do with the success or failure of Best of Britain in this case.

              • Kevin Ingham

                I have no problem with the process at all.

                Britain can rejoin the EU any time it likes.

                A major party or new one will have to put that in a manifesto and if the people of the UK want that they will vote for them at the next election – simple.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  So we needed a referendum to take us out of the EU as it was common knowledge that about 80% of MPs supported membership of the EU and you would accept that in a general election, with our much flawed FPTP electoral system electing a party to take us back into the EU would be acceptable?
                  You have a very optimistic faith in the principles and courage of the majority of our elected politicians.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                The other day I watched Daniel Hannah, the founder of Vote Leave on TV basically evading every question he was being asked by repeating the same old “will of the people” mantra. Vote Leave was run by Dominic Cummings during the referendum campaign. Cummings was the one who insisted the £350 million for the NHS lie be kept going when most of the Brexit MPs wanted it withdrawn because it was a blatant lie!. Cummings was also hauled in front of a Parliamentary ethics committee because he had authorised the printing of leaflets about EU threats to the NHS on NHS logoed paper with vote Leave on the back. He evaded the question of whether had printed it, authorised its printing and recognised the leaflet for over five minutes. When caught out he simply said he thought the questioner was asking about that one specific leaflet he was holding in his hand. I’m not going to argue that the Remain campaign somehow held the democratic moral high ground but I do wish some people on here would stop using the “democratic will of the people” as the all encompassing, carved in tablets of stone argument for stumbling blindfold into a social, political and economic disaster.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  Totally agree!

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    Ok that’s you, me and Mr Soros! We’re in good company!

  • European Citizen

    Ultra-nationalists are attempting to dismantle free movement and free trade. Their scaremongering tactics is clear. Hopefully money still talks and maybe this madness can still be stopped. I applaud Soros for his efforts. He is a good man who invests a lot into education in third world countries.

