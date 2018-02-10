Cypriot prison inmate, 42, chokes to death in cell

A 42-year-old inmate at the Nicosia central prisons choked to death in his cell in the early hours of Saturday, authorities said. He was not named but a statement said he was Cypriot.

According to the announcement, the prisoner was in his cell and was eating dry food when he began to cough. His cellmate woke up and raised the alarm and tried to prevent the man from choking.

“The cell was immediately approached by prison guards and nurses where they attempted to revive the 42-year-old who had lost consciousness by providing first aid,” the statement said.

The inmate was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital where his death was confirmed.

“According to the medical staff on duty, first indications were that his death was caused by suffocation as a result of choking while eating,” the announcement added.

It said police had been informed and confirmed the inmate had no signs of external injury.

“His family has been informed and a forensic pathologist will carry out the post-mortem on the body,” the statement said.

“As the department of prisons, we express our sincere condolences and our support to his family.”