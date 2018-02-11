Two die after motorcycle crashes

Two men were killed in the early hours of Sunday in a motorcycle accident in Limassol.

Marinos Constantinou, 20, and Nikolas Perikas, 24, both from Limassol, died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed.

According to the police the accident occurred at around 1.40 am on Omonoia Avenue when the high powered motorcycle the two were on veered off course, capsized, and crashed first into a traffic lights post and then a parked car.

The men were transferred to the Limassol general hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The head of the Limassol road traffic department, Emilios Kafas, said that neither was wearing a helmet and “following preliminary investigations, it appears that this was the cause of their death”.

Investigations to establish the causes of the crash would continue and reveal whether its reason was excessive speed, said Kafas, and urged motorcyclists to always have their helmets on.

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, he said, the human factor remains the main cause of road accidents.

“Unless we change our culture and abide by the laws, then we will continue to have these results,” Kafas said. “I believe that a disciplined person is a safe person,” he said.