February 11th, 2018 Cyprus 12 comments

Two die after motorcycle crashes

Two men were killed in the early hours of Sunday in a motorcycle accident in Limassol.

Marinos Constantinou, 20, and Nikolas Perikas, 24, both from Limassol, died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed.

According to the police the accident occurred at around 1.40 am on Omonoia Avenue when the high powered motorcycle the two were on veered off course, capsized, and crashed first into a traffic lights post and then a parked car.

The men were transferred to the Limassol general hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The head of the Limassol road traffic department, Emilios Kafas, said that neither was wearing a helmet and “following preliminary investigations, it appears that this was the cause of their death”.

Investigations to establish the causes of the crash would continue and reveal whether its reason was excessive speed, said Kafas, and urged motorcyclists to always have their helmets on.

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, he said, the human factor remains the main cause of road accidents.

“Unless we change our culture and abide by the laws, then we will continue to have these results,” Kafas said. “I believe that a disciplined person is a safe person,” he said.

  • jobanana

    So these two certainly have some personal responsibility, but the complete lack of law enforcement is definately a huge contributor to their unfortunate deaths. I seriously doubt the driver had a license or insurance. I ride so I know how difficult these are to get for a large bike. They should have never been on the road. Unfortunate they paid the ultimate price for their ignorance, but fortunately no innocent people were injured. Condolences to their families.

  • Barry White

    Is it really that difficult for Police officers in cars, on foot and sitting outside of restaurants and coffee shops to immediately spot and stop or call for colleagues to follow and stop and fine motorcyclists without helmets.

    Perhaps CM’s investigative journalists might give a call and report on the number of fines given and paid over the last 3 years? Probably very instructive.

    • CM follower

      That’s a cheap comment to make given the tragic events. Unfortunately it is down to the individual to use his or her loaf. A great big bike like that and no helmet

      • Cyprus Polis pensioner

        Separate the tragic event from the ridiculous statement from the police. BW’s comments are in this light reasonable- let us see how many such fines for non-helmet use are dishes out, and yes traffic police often witness flagrant traffic violations, some of which like this prove fatal. Simple, start doing your job, enforce the existing laws, confiscate vehicles and dish out fines- only way people will change behavior.

      • Barry White

        You are incorrect, CM follower. It is down to the individual to obey the laws and it is up to the Police and Courts to enforce those laws.

        A concept that has not yet been accepted and acted upon in many areas of the Sunny Isle.

        This fact is a major contributor to tragic incidents such as this.

        • Neroli

          Obeying the laws here is what the big problem is here in the island of love!

        • Roger Thecabinboy

          Three things are needed…
          1) greater certainty of detection of criminal driving
          2) meanigful punishements
          3) certainty the punishment will be imposed..

          Take away just one and there is no incentive for anyone to obey the law.

          I would begin to look at
          1) traffic cctv covering major roads and junctions in town with cameras able to identify number plates.
          2) speed, red light, and box junction cameras, covering the major roads, and junctions.
          On the highway and other roads outside of towns the speed cameras should include both spot cameras and average speed cameras, as average speed cameras attack the problem of the driver who knows the location of the spot speed camera and slows down for it. That will reduce the need to set speed traps on the highway
          3) every offence from parking on pavements or yellow lines right through eg speeding to d.u.i., or d.i.c. Should carry points, with say ten or twelve points meaning an automatic ban. The points for some offences like d.u.i. or d.i.c. should be big enough to mean automatic ban.
          4) driving an unregistered uninsured vehicle or if the driver is unlicensed must be a mandatory arrestable offence, and there should be automatic detention of the motor vehicle used, until the registration and insurance is regularised, and fines paid. Again points should be big enough to mean a ban. Second offence, prison.
          5) failure to pay fines should, after suitable notice is given, result in the suspension of the registration and insurance of the vehicle with powers for the vehicle to be seized. See four above.

    • Neroli

      Good comment Barry

    • jobanana

      The police can’t catch them. Most are in licensed and don’t have numbers plates. Have a look at the photo. No number plates.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Tragic, very tragic. Two more wasted lives, likely by virtue of the stupdity of riding without a helmet, and I would surmise possibly at excess speed…for these two it us too late to learn the lessons that
    1) you are not as good a bike rider as you think you are
    2) you are not invincible.

    I just hope others learn, otherwise we will have more candidates for the “Darwin Awards” ..

    • CM follower

      And they are so young too!

      • Neroli

        Young and very stupid. Very sad

