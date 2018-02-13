Amazing tribute to George Michael

You don’t have to go out to enjoy a show and dinner tomorrow to celebrate your love for your partner, music and life, you can wait until Friday or Saturday when Europe’s leading tribute to George Michael, Andrew Browning will be making us dance again in Paphos.

For fans of the Colosseum Restaurant, Browning won’t be a stranger as he wowed audiences over dinner at the restaurant more than once last year. If this is your first time going to see Browning, you might have to take a second look when you see him perform because his resemblance to Michael is uncanny.

Speaking of how much he looks like Michael, this is where it all began. Over ten years ago, someone remarked upon his similarity to the singer and, as luck would have it, his voice had the same soulful qualities. Browning is, without a doubt, one of the closest look-a-likes and sound-a-likes to Michael on the scene today.

A winning finalist in television’s Stars in their Eyes, Browning has travelled the globe performing in theatres, stadiums and on-board luxury cruise ships with a show that makes us dance again and again. His performance contains all the hit songs from the repertoire of George Michael from his early days in Wham through to his hugely popular solo career.

Browning has appeared on numerous television programmes with his tribute to George Michael, having been invited personally to appear in the official music video ‘As’ alongside both George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

Andrew Browning

George Michael tribute act. February 16-17. Colosseum Restaurant, Paphos. 9pm (dinner starts at 7pm). €28 including a three-course meal. Tel: 26-962415