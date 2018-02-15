German Turks plan to sue far-right AfD for ‘camel driver’ slur

File photo: Andre Poggenburg of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party smiles during TV interview in Magdeburg

Germany’s Turkish community plans to bring criminal charges against a senior member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) for calling Turks “camel drivers” who should return to their “mud huts and polygamy”.

Andre Poggenburg, AfD head in the state of Saxony Anhalt who was reprimanded by his party last year for using neo-Nazi slogans, made the comments on Ash Wednesday, when German politicians traditionally hold fiery speeches.

“These camel drivers should go off to where they belong: far, far beyond the Bospurus to their mud huts and polygamy,” Poggenburg told party members, calling Turks living in Germany “camel traders” and an “unpatriotic rabble”.

The association representing Germany’s Turkish community said it would bring charges against Poggenburg for inciting hatred, with its leader Gokay Sofuoglu noting that the constitution prohibits incitement, defamation and discrimination.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also accused Poggenburg of stirring hatred.

“What I see are politicians, who make a strategy out of excessive language, and their recklessness and hatred,” he said in a speech on Thursday. “I only hope that citizens of this country do not allowed themselves to be carried along.”

Poggenburg defended his comments, saying they were in line with the centuries-old Ash Wednesday tradition, which marks the end of carnival season, saying he had not meant to insult other nationalities, and warning against political correctness that could limit freedom of opinion.

His comments were a response to the Turkish community’s criticism of a plan to set up a “Heimat” or homeland ministry as part of a coalition deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Poggenburg referred to the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces, saying: “And they want to tell us something about history and homeland.”

Last year, Poggenburg shocked many Germans by sending messages in a WhatsApp group of AfD members saying “Germany for the Germans”, a slogan often used by the ultra-rightist National Democratic Party (NPD).

  • Neroli

    They should read the comments in the CM – they’re far worse and truly disgusting

    • Sistine301

      For example?

      • Banjo

        There was an article a couple of days ago , about the EU attempting to solve the Cyprob …… very unpleasant comments.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I think Pope Sixtus above would like something more substantial by way of an “example” than “very unpleasant comments”.

          • Banjo

            I couldn’t possibly quote them. Suffice it to say , it was quite a slanging match.

            • Sistine301

              Give it a go.

              • Banjo

                You could probably still find the page and see for yourself. It was from Tuesday or Wednesday.

                Or just have a look in on any Greek and Turkish discussion.

                • Sistine301

                  Could you narrow it down enough for a search?

            • Gipsy Eyes

              No you can’t. That would constitute evidence. You’re not very good at that..

    • EGB

      As a rule of thumb if an article on CM has more than around 15 comments on it I don’t bother reading them, I know what I’m going to find.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Relations between Germany and Turkey are somewhat strained at the moment, to say the least

    German journalists were arrested and detained without charge during Erdogan’s power grab and Erdogan had urged Turks eligible to vote in German elections not to vote for parties he considers to be enemies of Turkey (and these were the German mainstream parties , not just AfD )

    The majority of German based Turks eligible to vote in Erdogan’s recent referendum cast their vote in favour of granting him sweeping new powers (and a return more hard line form of Islam) , much to the astonishment of German based Turks who voted No to that and most Germans themselves

    So whilst “camel driver” might be a bit racist and childish, “unpatriotic rabble” might actually be spot on

    • Gipsy Eyes

      You are aware the AfD will call anyone who doesn’t agree with their ideology an “unpatriotic rabble”. How German Turks chose to exercise their right to vote in Turkish elections is none of the AfD’s business. It’s not as if the AfD are loyal adherents to Germany’s liberal democratic values.

      • Sistine301

        The AfD are not enemies of the state in support of a foreign entity.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Not to you!

          • Sistine301

            To whom?

            • Gipsy Eyes

              The majority of decent Germans!

              • Sistine301

                So that’s why they’re gaining in the polls. Try again.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  They got 12.6% of the vote! The vast majority of Germans remain decent people!

                  • Sistine301

                    The entirety of European society is changing in response to Islam.

                  • Sistine301

                    Decent is not synonymous with political correctness. You cannot be a decent citizen if you support the takeover of your state by a foreign entity.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      He also said that women should have five children not three.

      • Sistine301

        Yes,. Gaddafi made similar statements. Islam would conquer Europe by the womb. Europe seems to be sleeping through this. Women as livestock comes to mind.

  • Vova Khavkin

    This is funny because during the Ottoman rule the Turks called the Arabs camel-drivers.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Really, when was that: last week by any chance?

      • Vova Khavkin

        About hundred years ago. A well-known fact.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          And what may have been acceptable 100 years ago you think is funny today? I hope it’s not your contention that these Nazis are now getting one back for the Arabs!

    • Sistine301

      Well, they seated themselves in Byzantium, didn’t they? They had a wealth of western culture to draw from and forgot their origins and their lack of civilizational achievement.
      They also forget nowadays that calling someone a Turk was as an insult in Ottoman times..

  • Banjo

    This guys comments are alarming , not because of what he says or thinks , but because his party is becoming MORE popular , BECAUSE he says them.
    Shutting him up may cure the symptoms but it won’t cure the problem.

    Someone has to do something, before it’s too late.

    By the way , I don’t remember seeing many camels in Tukey , or mud huts for that matter.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Totally vacuous comment! So what is the problem that needs to be “cured” to get rid of the Neo- Nazis in Germany?

      • Banjo

        To stop the views expressed by this guy from increasing his popularity.

        He should be shunned and ridiculed for his views , instead we have a world where it makes him popular and win votes. His party is gaining political power.

        That’s a massive problem and just being outraged isn’t enough. You must change the view of society.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          You’re still talking in riddles!

          • Banjo

            We have today , a society which brings popularity to politicians expressing these views.

            That can’t be right and can’t be allowed to continue.

            The problem I see , it’s not the man’s opinion , that shouldn’t matter in the grand scheme of things , it’s how society reacts to his views.

            Outrage is pointless, we must ask WHY his views are bringing his party political influence.

            ( capitals are for emphasis , not volume).

            • Sistine301

              Perhaps because it is about people who owe primarily allegiance to the ideas of a foreign nation, perhaps because they seek to set themselves apart from the mores of the land, perhaps because they want to intimidate others into accepting outmoded forms of thought. I don’t know. What are your suggestions?

              • Banjo

                Seeing a problem and solving it and quite different and changing public opinion is not easy. However I do think public opinion is changing and it such away as make this man’s comments acceptable.

                Obviously it’s easy to blame the EU and Merkel for their immigration policies , but I think that over simplifies the situation. Immigration is a natural phenomenon, people move about , so it should be seen as an everyday occurrence.

                If you look across Europe this situation is replicated with more and more political influence being gained by such parties and they do all seem to have a shared dissatisfaction of the EU.

                Personally I have a dissatisfaction with the EU so I am tarred ( by some ) with the same brush.

                • Sistine301

                  Illegal immigration is not a natural phenomenon. Not even in ancient Athens.

                  • Banjo

                    Quite right , illegal immigration is , well , illegal.

                    • Sistine301

                      Quite right. And the concept of open borders is suicide.

                    • Banjo

                      I disagree, the concept of open borders is a lovely one , the practice of it , well that’s suicide.

                      Although that’s probably more to do with those practicing it rather than the policy itself.

                    • Sistine301

                      I bet you also liked John Lennon’s imagine too. Imagine when you have nothing you want to fight for, so the barbarians take you over.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Because there are people like you who are happy to believe any thing they are told!

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    Turks are so touchy, especially the ones that drive camels and falot.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Hopefully the German authorities will deal with these offensive and hate filled comments better than The Cyprus Mail. If you’re going to pay a moderator at least make he or she is doing their job. I’ve seen and had far less offensive comments deleted than this one. Or is it a case that “Turks” makes the comment acceptable?.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Calm down.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Yes you’re right: I get like this whenever I come across Nazis and idiots!

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            You need to stop looking in the mirror, it may help.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Yes I can see I’m going to have to do some serious thinking to take part in this discussion. So basically I object to your sympathy for a bunch of Nazis and the best you can manage is to tell me to calm down and look in the mirror. Why don’t you try and defend your stupid comment!

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                All I said was the Turks are touchy, and if you have read any news about Turks/Turkey you will find that they prove me right.

                • Sistine301

                  Don’t you think touchy is a bit of an understatement?

                  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                    Yes. Didn’t want to upset the resident trolls.

                    • Sistine301

                      Why? Do you owe them allegiance?

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  This is what you said and what I objected to: ”
                  Turks are so touchy, especially the ones that drive camels and falot”.

          • Banjo

            That would be fine , except you throw a very wide net to define both.

            Usually just disagreeing with you qualifies someone as both.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Not wide enough, but don’t worry, you certainly come well under those definitions.
              Is this how you propose society react to these people by not challenging them and accepting their views as reasoned intelligent opinion?

              • Banjo

                You’re looking at the wrong problem again.

                What a person like him says is unimportant, how his comments are received is the important thing.

                We have a problem because they are being well received , if all you have by way of solution, is to criticise and condemn the man , then you won’t be much help. You’re not going to change the views of his supporters like that.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  I’ve exposed you as clueless so many times it’s got embarrassing. Stop going on about how I deal with these Nazis and either tell us what you would do or just shut up!

                  • Banjo

                    You share some of the traits as a Nazi, If not the views.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      We’ve had this out before. You are not qualified to pass judgement on anyone’s psychology, nor do you have sufficient knowledge about anything to be making comparisons either my traits or my views.

      • Neroli

        There is no moderator now

      • Sistine301

        If read you correctly, honor killings are not disgusting, killings for apostasy are not disgusting, the lynching of Farkuda in Afghanistan (video online) was not disgusting, the religious sanctioning of the beating of women is not disgusting, but saying Germany for the Germans is?

        • Gipsy Eyes

          No, you are not reading me correctly, so go read someone who’s more in line with your limited ability to read!

          • Sistine301

            What were the hate-filled comments you were referring to? OK, mud huts are an exaggeration, (though I’ve read on here comments to the “fact” that Europeans were living in caves during the Islamic “Golden Age” even though that had piggybackied on surrounding advanced civilizations to zero condemnation.
            Polygamy is a fact. The massacre of Armenians is a well-documented fact, though the massacres of Greeks And Assyrian Christians were omitted.
            So, what exactly is your problem?

            • Gipsy Eyes

              You left out “camel traders”. You left out that Poggenburg was reprimanded by his party last year for using neo-Nazi slogans. So you go on defending him!

              • Sistine301

                Hey, I’ve seen videos of camel beauty contests online. On Bill Maher’s show I was treated to a goat beauty contest where the host pointed out how all the men were admiring their rear ends. Enough said.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  You have some strange ideas and tastes in TV programmes for someone who tries to lecture others on what constitutes offensive comments. In the end all you bigots manage to show yourselves up for the total morons you really are: Enough said!

                  • Sistine301

                    Bill Maher is a liberal icon in the US. Look him up on HBO.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Bill Maher is a comedian, He probably makes jokes about people like you as well!

                    • Sistine301

                      No. HE derides the ill-conceived notions of liberalism as expressed by the new left which has a preference for controlled speech. Which you seem to be an advocate of. There can be no liberal society without free speech. We learned that from the Greeks.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      He’s a comedian. How is he a liberal icon if he derides “ill conceived liberalism as expressed by the new left”. Who are the “new left”?

                    • Sistine301

                      Those that oppose free speech. Stop pestering me and learn something.

                    • Banjo

                      One thing you can say about old Gipsy is that he’ll never stop.

                      He’s the self appointed authoring on all speech , free or otherwise. You’ll be condemned as a racist idiot and moron just for Speaking at all , unless he approves your comments first.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        I think that you are more touchy than the Turks.

