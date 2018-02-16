Mogherini says Cyprus issue should come back on the table

The question of the resumption of negotiations on the solution of the Cyprus issue is among the issues that the European Union discusses on a regular and permanent basis with its Turkish counterparts, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Responding to a question about the release of journalist Deniz Yucel by the Turkish authorities, and stating strictly that her answer is not related to the discussions held at ministerial level yesterday and today, Mogherini said Turkey remains a candidate country, whether or not opens any accession chapters and noted that “EU and Turkey share common strategic interests” and occasionally the same views, referring to the stability of the region.

“We have a common interest in improving the lives of our citizens, including Turkish citizens, and this is cantered on our common strategic interests in the region, Turkey is not only a candidate country, it is also a partner in the region, we do not always share the same views, as we have made clear in some of our previous replies, but we are working together on a number of issues, not last of which, let me just mention this, the settlement of the Cyprus issue, that for sure would have to come back at the table at certain moment”, said the EU High Representative from Sofia, Bulgaria, where the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers is taking place.