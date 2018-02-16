Mogherini says Cyprus issue should come back on the table

February 16th, 2018

The question of the resumption of negotiations on the solution of the Cyprus issue is among the issues that the European Union discusses on a regular and permanent basis with its Turkish counterparts, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Responding to a question about the release of journalist Deniz Yucel  by the Turkish authorities, and stating strictly that her answer is not related to the discussions held at ministerial level yesterday and today, Mogherini said Turkey remains a candidate country, whether or not opens any accession chapters and noted that “EU and Turkey share common strategic interests” and occasionally the same views, referring to the stability of the region.

“We have a common interest in improving the lives of our citizens, including Turkish citizens, and this is cantered on our common strategic interests in the region, Turkey is not only a candidate country, it is also a partner in the region, we do not always share the same views, as we have made clear in some of our previous replies, but we are working together on a number of issues, not last of which, let me just mention this, the settlement of the Cyprus issue, that for sure would have to come back at the table at certain moment”, said the EU High Representative from Sofia, Bulgaria, where the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers is taking place.

  • ROC

    This despised country has more chapters to close than the book of War and Peace,

    • The Bowler

      The only thing despised is an old illiterate benefits cheat in his dingy little room in North London called MUS.

    • The True Cypriot

      You still whining, you loser?

  • Cydee

    Is she saying, in a round-about way, that if Cyprob is solved amicably then that means entrance to EU for Turkey?

    • The True Cypriot

      No – she is singing the same old Greek tune

    • Kuruova

      No as the EU have 1001 other excuses up their sleeves. Too much opposition too much racism in EU. Eg that racist Hungarian masquerading as the French president. His is just a reflection into the rest of the EU populous . It’s unpleasant but I’m afraid true.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    THE Cyprus problem must get to some sort of a final solution for all Cypriots to live free of any unjust Embargoes and that obviously includes the TC “S as well whether it will be mix together or separate so that we have peace in this lovely Island of Cyprus the problem has to be ended and almost immediately before it erupts into even a bigger problem

  • The Bowler

    The “Cyprus issue” will surely come back to the table, there is no doubt about that.
    But this time it will be a totally different TC agenda and Mr. Bean will not be facing an affable Akinci.
    The wedding ring is off and on the table, the demand is a formal divorce, either amiable or acrimonious. Nothing else is acceptable.

  • Vova Khavkin

    What does she have to do with the Cyprob? It’s a U.N. issue, not an EU issue.

    • Murganzo

      Cyprus is an EU member so it is an EU Issue.

      • The True Cypriot

        We do not care about the EU.

        She needs to butt out and sort put her own cesspit

    • Evergreen

      True

    • elbmw

      Would that be the same U.N. that creates resolutions and enforces them selectively as per the interests of primarily the U.S. and it’s allies, one of which is the guilty party in this case?

    • Bobby

      I agree !!!!

      Problem is that ANY solution may involve people getting EU passports (or maybe not)

      Google what the Dutch Poland & Austrian government is telling the EU (I suppose they are also telling the south….don’t know)

      These nations are insisting the EU steer the deal to ensure the EU is not flooded by “Turks”

      They are playing to the racist opinion polls

      We are not liked
      we are feared we are misunderstood….we are seen as bullies etc

      I have this racism towards myself daily…….

      That’s why the EU has got involved.

      It would be good if the EU could actually help TC through
      neutral education better health welfare, building bridges between the two people etc
      …..I am told by a TC police offer some EU funds and programmes are not allowed
      into the north by Turkey as they think its cover for spying on the north

