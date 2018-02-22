Bar review: 36 Bay Street, Larnaca

Bay Street 36 is located on Larnaca’s most popular strip, the Phinikoudes promenade, where it has sought to offer a combination of favourite pastimes.

The larger section of the establishment is the inside, which has kept a very Irish-looking theme, with its black and white tiled flooring, old wooden stools and barrels serving as tables. The outer section is where things start to get interesting. In what is covered for the colder seasons, the outdoor part has more modern seating arrangements, with smooth wooden tables of different sizes filling up the spacious area.

The walls are donned with old football shirts and other signed sports memorabilia, in line with a new sports-based theme. The menu follows suit too: while the majority of the dishes served are the ones traditionally found at most bars around town – such as burgers, sandwiches and salads – these are all sports themed with plenty of well-known sports stars like Roberto Carlos and Michael Jordan having their own snacks named after them.

A number of plasma TVs are spread across the outdoor lounge as well as a HD huge projector which is a pleasant site to sport lovers. When it comes to beer, there is no shortage, with a wide range of local and imported bottled beers while Guinness, Kilkenny, Stella Artois, Carlsberg and other top brands are also available.

For those who just want to sit and enjoy a coffee or any other hot drink, there is an interesting selection. Other than the common filter coffees, cappuccinos and teas, there is a choice of more extravagant hot beverages.

Then there is shisha. The island now seems to be full of bars that offer hookah, but there is seemingly not a standout place in Larnaca for it. The only down side in this case was that the service was extremely slow, but Bay Street could become the go-to option in town for some good nargileh.

36 Bay Street

Where: 36 Athinon Avenue, Larnaca

When: 9am – 12.30am

Contact: 24 843835

How much: beers from €3.40, glass of wine €5, nargileh €10