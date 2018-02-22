The champions of dreams

If you are a fan of things that are out of this world, then join Global Shapers Nicosia at the Science & Space café in Nicosia on Monday, when the winners of NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge 2017 will be talking about their win.

This Meet the Leader event will introduce us to the members of the Cypriot team Nestfold, who will take the audience on a scientific and team-building journey to show us how they became the People’s Choice winners. The process behind the challenge, the hard work which the team members put in, as well as how these enthusiastic locals put their project on an international stage will all be revealed.

The motivational evening aims to spread inspiration on how we can skyrocket our dreams into reality and believe in our community’s potential.

Meet the Leader sessions is an ongoing project by the Global Shapers community which invites inspiring individuals to share their stories and accomplishments in the hope of encouraging others to take conscious action, as well as raising awareness of certain subjects.

There will be snacks and beverages available at the venue so you can mingle with the Nestfold team and talk some more about how an idea can come a reality.

Meet the Leader/ Nestfold Team

