March 10th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 11 comments

Our View: Wild allegations related to gas can only harm Cyprus

The US Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group: speculation was rife about their presence in the region

THE WAR of words and grandstanding over hydrocarbons has become the only political show in town in the last few weeks. Politicians and media on both sides of the dividing line as well as in Turkey and, to a much lesser extent, in Greece have been publicly squabbling ever since Turkey stopped the ENI drillship from reaching its drilling target in Block 3. The drillship eventually left the area and headed to Morocco but the public rhetoric, instead of dying down has intensified.

On Tuesday, the situation got out of hand after a report in Russian and Turkish media claiming that the presence of the US Sixth Fleet in the eastern Mediterranean was linked to the expected arrival of ExxonMobil vessels in the Cypriot EEZ. It takes a big leap of the imagination to believe the US Navy has nothing better to do than offer protection to private US companies, planning preliminary gas explorations, and become involved in what is regarded a trivial dispute by anyone outside this region. Yet this became a big story, presented by the media as a victory for the government, which saw no need to set the record straight.

This happened 24 hours later, when the new foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides told newsmen, “there is absolutely no need to create a backstory which, on the one hand, does not correspond to reality, and on the other attempts to create a new state of affairs.” When there was something to announce, the government would do so he said. Why had it taken so long for the government to make it clear that the US fleet was taking part in an exercise with Israel and that all the media speculation was nonsense?

Inevitably the Turkish media also played up the story, one columnist claiming that if there was no settlement “there is a possibility of Turkish warships going head-to-head with US warships,” later in the year. Statements by President Erdogan’s spokesman and the Turkish PM also followed, repeating they would not welcome “unilateral activities. Emboldened by Turkey’s stance, the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay threatened that the north would start drilling if the Cyprus government did not agree to talks on hydrocarbons.

Nothing will be solved with public rhetoric. On the contrary, it could create other problems for us by presenting a picture of instability in the region that could affect tourism. Reports about warships, trouble in the eastern Mediterranean and the US Sixth Fleet becoming involved in disputes in Cyprus waters, might be utter nonsense but if it continues, it could have a negative effect on tourism, which has been thriving because Cyprus has been much more peaceful and stable than other destinations in the Mediterranean.

It is not enough for the government to reprimand media for stories presenting a crisis situation, as the foreign minister had done. It should ensure this nonsense is not turned into news by dealing with wild allegations promptly and avoiding engaging in belligerent rhetoric which feeds rumours.

 

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    The US will not go to war over Cyprus .. End Of …

  • Kibristan

    Interesting that there is more interest in how the issue could be escalated rather than how any kind of negotiation could be held. Head to head forever.

  • Leo

    “It is not enough for the government to reprimand media for stories presenting a crisis situation, as the foreign minister had done. It should ensure this nonsense is not turned into news by dealing with wild allegations promptly and avoiding engaging in belligerent rhetoric which feeds rumours.”
    This is a joke isn’t it, the media goes into a frenzy, and then blames the FM!! Unreal.

  • Philippos

    North Cyprus and Turkey might well dwell on the potential for “Tourism Contagion” especially since the US Navy might scare the Russians off more than anyone else

    • Disruptive

      You must be joking, Russians scared of US navy? Do you know any Russians at all?

      • Paralimni

        Yes I do know Russians but that is not the issue if you know anything about naval power then you will know that the US sixth fleet alone can destroy all of Russia’s navy without ever needing to use any other US navy back up. Turkish newspaper’s saying they may go against US Sixth fleet should have people on the floor in fits Turks are no match for the Sixth Fleet people should do some research and see how much power one US navy fleet has at it’s disposal. A US naval fleet is more powerful than most countries entire armed forces it is self sufficient including what you can’t see under the water.

        • Disruptive

          You are talking now about whose navy is bigger and stronger, I was talking about Russians being scared of UN Navy, which is complete BS. US Navy is big and powerful, but their vessels are also very much outdated and obsolete. You think if there is a naval fight, there will be only ships fighting, like in 15th century? Russians have more superior air power and this will decide any naval battle not six fleet with ships from WW2.

          • Paralimni

            You are talking rubbish complete tosh Russia does not have the planes to take on the US, do you know which country has the 2nd largest air force in the world?

      • MAGCYP

        The Russian Navy is actually quite small and many of its vessels are old and antiquated. It has one old carrier which must be accompanied by a tug due to its unreliability.

        Any attack on an American fleet is an attack on NATO and the combined fleets of NATO vastly outnumber the Russians. The Russians know this and therefore would never threaten any American fleet.

    • ROC

      You started a right mythical scenario with US and Russian naval scenes LOL

  • Evergreen

    I am in consensus with this editorial. The last two paragraphs are specifi cally impressive as synopsis of potential aftermaths.

