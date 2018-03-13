Happy birthday Mr Bach

Thd German composer and musician Johann Sabastian Bach will be celebrated during his birthday month with a string of events in Paphos, starting on Monday. The festival will also help raise monies for the Paphos Kidney Association fund for a new renal ward.

The birthday activities will begin on Monday with a free launch party at the Chakra Gallery at 5pm. Join three pianists as they begin the tribute to Bach in the Secret Garden, followed by a violin sunset performance and singing by the ISOP Choir. The festival will kick off with a few drinks, relaxing music and the chance to view the gallery’s art. After the launch party, the festivities will move to Ananas 8bit Coffee, where Wally Oppenheim will give a talk on the life and legacy of JS Bach at 8pm.

Oppenheim, a retired history teacher, will cover the life and times of the great composer and organist, from his birth in Germany in 1685 until his death 65 years later. As well as covering his own life story, it will also look at what Germany and Europe were like at that time and the sad story of his two wives. The talk, in English, will finish by looking at how and why his reputation fell into decline and then revived. The cost for this event is €5 and booking can be made by calling 26-600126.

Next up will be a student concert at Technopolis 20 on Wednesday at 3pm. This will concentrate on the young Bach, with pieces of music from his early life. The event includes freshly-brewed filter coffee, tea, juice and home-made birthday cake. The cost of this event is €7 for students and €14 for adults and tickets can be reserved by calling 70-002420

The day will follow on with a birthday dinner at the Secret Valley Golf Restaurant in Kouklia at 7pm. The three-course gourmet dinner will be specially prepared by German and international master chefs. The dinner will include authentic German food, made from 18th century recipes. The cost for this event is €35, including welcome drinks and selected wines. Booking can be made by calling 95-540100.

On Thursday, the Ananas 8bit Coffee will present the event Bach Convert on a wall. The evening will include a screening of the 2007 Bach concert at the 38th International Jazzweek in Burghausen, Germany. There will also be live music by Jacques Loussier (piano), Dunoyer de Segonzac (bass) and Andre Arpino (drums). The event, which will begin at 7pm, has a ticket cost of €5, which can be reserved by calling 26-600126.

Stage One Theatre in Emba is the next venue on the list on Friday. The Nisos String Trio will take to the stage with Wolfgang Schroder on the violin, Sorin Alexandru Horlea on viola and Irini Dimitriadou on cello at 8pm. The trio, founded in Nicosia in 2015, will perform the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988. The cost for this event is €12 and tickets can be reserved by calling 99-244679.

The festival continues on Saturday at Ananas 8bit Coffee with a screening of another concert film, featuring Bach Brandenburg Concertos 1 – 6. The screening will begin at 7pm and the cost for this event is €5.

Sunday brings the festival back to Technopolis 20 at 6pm when Natalia Lezedova, Tatiana Stupak, Nina Ioannidou (piano), Robert Grod (cello), Eva Stavrou (flute), Andreas Constantinou (violin), Hristo Ovcharov (double bass) will give us a whole evening of Bach, starting at 6pm. The cost for this event is €12.

The last event will be on March 26, when the Cyprus Brass Band will perform brass band versions of some of Bach’s most beautiful melodies including Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Sheep May Safely Graze, and Arioso from Harpsichord Concerto No.5. The event will be at the UKCA club at 6pm.

Bach Birthday Festival 2018

A string of events to celebrate the life and music of Johann Sabastian Bach. March 19-26. Various venues around Paphos and various times. Tel: 99-244679