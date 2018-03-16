UK treating death of Russian businessman as murder

British police said on Friday they had launched a murder investigation following the death this week of a Russian associate of late tycoon Boris Berezovsky.

“A murder investigation has been launched following the results of a post mortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov,” London‘s Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding the cause of death was compression to the neck.

The statement said that at this stage there was nothing to suggest a link to the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4.