UK Cypriot woman wins global teacher award

March 19th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 13 comments

UK Cypriot woman wins global teacher award

Andria Zafirakou

UK Cypriot teacher Andria Zafirakou has won a million-dollar prize for being the most outstanding teacher in the world after having been chosen from 30,000 entries from 173 countries.

Zafirakou, who was born in London to a Greek Cypriot mother and a Greek father, is an art and textile teacher at Alperton Community school in Brent, one of the poorest areas in the country.

The 39-year-old was named winner of the fourth annual Varkey Foundation Global Teacher award on Sunday at a glittering ceremony in Dubai.

As part of her efforts to make children and their parents feel included she learned basic greetings in many of the 35 languages spoken at the school.

She also visited students’ home and travelled on the bus with them to get to know them better, as well as redesigning the curriculum to make it more relevant to pupils.

“I was shocked. I was completely overwhelmed. I didn’t realise it was me,” she told reporters after the award ceremony.

Asked what she would do with the prize money, she said: “I’m going to be patient, I’m going to reflect, but as you know I think it would be really fantastic if I could think about how the arts could be celebrated even further within our school community.”

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Zafirakou during the ceremony which included a performance by singer Jennifer Hudson.

“You have shown enormous dedication and creativity in your work,” the Prime Minister said in her video message.

The terms of the award specify that Zafirakou will be required to keep working as a teacher for at least five years, during which she will receive the money in installments.

She will also be asked to serve as global ambassador for the Varkey Foundation.

Print Friendly
  • Stanlio

    Her father is from Greece and he is an Orthodox priest, two things the CM and the majority of its commenters detest, so I’m surprised her achievement warranted mention by this rag. Also, the reason her likes will not be found in Cyprus is because the violence, deprivation and extreme poverty in her part of London, and which she tries to get her charges to overcome, do not exist in Cyprus, thankfully. It’s actually quite funny to see a London teacher competing with teachers from the most wretched parts of the world, as if the UK was now a Third World country.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      I hope nobody blows up her home or torches her car in the “violence, deprivation and extreme poverty in her part of London” as that might support the view that “the UK was now a Third World country”. Meanwhile, we know where such behavior actually appears common.

  • Bob Ellis

    Congrats.

    We have many excellent well qualified teachers in Cyprus but they get destroyed by the wonky selection criteria and abyssmal standards set by the the majority. Although stupid kids grow up to be stupid adults, perfectly suited for voting in the thieves that perpetuate the whole mess.

  • Cyprus MH

    Remarkable Teacher, we see that only in the movies. Maybe if we have her and another ten like her in Cyprus the situations of our students and teaching will be in a much better place.

  • Kyrenia

    Well done. A credit to the community here in London.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Crikey by the time she’s finished saying “good morning” to everyone it’ll be time for the school lunch break

  • Muffin the Mule

    Great achievement and appears to be a lovely lady as well as a great teacher.

  • Colin Evans

    Why are all the super patriots not on here today singing her the praises that she rightly deserves?

  • Andrew Michael

    doing a very good job, but a million dollars ?

    I wonder what the second ,third, etc place candidates do, but did not quite get there!

  • Bourne

    Good for her. Lovely achievement. The headline is more honest than the version in the Daily mail comic which said she had learnt 35 languages lol

  • ROC..

    Con Grats to you

  • Gold51

    Well done Andria.
    She has done everyone proud especially to her school..
    Hard job and not often recongnised by the government of the UK.!!

  • Vaso

    Now that is what you call a teacher!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close