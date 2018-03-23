Nicosia anticipates ‘strong statement’ on Turkey from European Council

By Elias Hazou

EU leaders were on Thursday set to condemn Turkey’s provocative actions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean and express “full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece” at the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

According to a text of the draft conclusions, the summit would “strongly condemn Turkey’s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea”.

The draft reads that “recalling its conclusions of October 2014 and the Declaration of September 21, 2005, the European Council urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign right of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law.”

It further calls on Turkey to respect international law and good neighbourly relations, “and normalize relations with all EU Member States, including the Republic of Cyprus.”

Citing sources, state broadcaster CyBC said the Cypriot delegation in Brussels were satisfied with the draft text.

Speaking from the Belgian capital, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Nicosia anticipated a ‘strong statement’ from the European Council.

“We are expecting clear support for the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and its sovereign rights. We expect that, going forward, the European Council’s conclusions will form the basis for shaping EU-Turkey relations.”

According to the spokesman, Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone is a part of Europe and should be seen as such.

Earlier in the day and ahead of the summit, president Nicos Anastasiades met in Brussels with president of the European Council Donald Tusk to discuss the agenda and Turkey’s behaviour in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere, and according to a government source, Anastasiades placed emphasis on Turkey’s behaviour, which was contrary to Tusk`s recommendations in his statement after the informal summit of February 23.

Anastasiades also highlighted the need to send a clear message to Turkey through the summit`s conclusions, which Tusk will also convey to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the EU- Turkey summit taking place next week in Varna, Bulgaria.

Last month, a drill ship contracted by Italian oil and gas firm Eni to explore offshore Cyprus was forced to abandon the area, after Turkish warships blocked its path to its target in Block 3 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Despite criticism of Ankara’s human rights record as well as its recent military entanglement in Syria, the EU needs Turkey’s cooperation in tightening the lid on immigration into Europe from the Middle East.