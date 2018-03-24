Greek Independence Day parades to be held across Cyprus

March 24th, 2018 Cyprus 22 comments

Greek Independence Day parades to be held across Cyprus

Parades will be held across the island on Sunday to celebrate Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

Roads in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni will be closed for celebrations.

The anniversary of Greece’s independence has garnered expressions of hope from political parties, who called for a Cyprus free of troops.

Road closures in Nicosia due to the parade are set to start at approximately 9am, in the city centre.

Parking areas will be open for the public near the OXI kiosk at Famagusta Gate and the Nicosia swimming pool on the western side of town, police said.

In Limassol, police will close Archbishop Makarios III Avenue from 11am to 2pm for the parade.

The parade in Larnaca will be held on Athinon Avenue. The road will be closed 10am to 2pm, and it will be closed again from 6pm to 8pm for an afternoon parade.

In Paphos the parade will begin at 11.15am, but roads will be closed from 9am in preparation for the event. Police said that the Grivas Digenis Avenue, Gladstonos Street and the Metropolis Square would be affected.

Road closures in Paralimni are expected to start at 10am in preparation for the parade that is set to begin at 11am. April 1 Street will be closed until 12:30pm.

  • Girneli

    The moderator should review the hate filled comments by Leo and Geogrge, its just unacceptable that any commentator can be this rude and vile.

    • Cyprus74

      Its in their nature to behave like untamed feral animals..

  • Francis J Garrod

    Great Journalism – Not ONCE in the article does it actually state what the actual date of this holiday will be. Luckily I have a calendar that shows it to be Sun 25th March

  • Anon

    One so called ‘ sovereign ‘ nation , The Republic of Cyprus , on paper brings together two co owners, Turkish and Greek Cypriots, with some other minority groups and is recognised internationally.
    Strange how this recognised government is run 100% by Greek Cypriots , uses the Greek National Anthem as it’s own , ignores the injustices committed towards the Turkish Cypriots by attacking Turkey , despite it being a Guarantor and protector, deflecting it’s own wrongs …and then declaring a “National” celebration for …another ” Sovereign ” nation…
    Why does the word Independence come into this equation?
    Clowns …
    They maybe celebrating in the South …but the North , majority Turkish Cypriots , sees nothing but hypocrisy.

    The RoC is defunct.
    The lunatics have taken over the asylum.

    • Leo

      You used to be a MINORITY in Cyprus, you are NOT a co-owner. You are NOT from Cyprus, you was DUMPED here.
      Like the Turkish celebrate Independence around the world, so does the Greek Civilisation, you ex-Turk minority piece of s.

      • Cyprus74

        Bit of pedarasty Leo?

  • Maz

    A very proud day for true Cypriots, Zito Hellas

  • Paul Smith

    Excellent. Thanks for the tip CM.

  • Costas Apacket

    ‘Greek Independence Day parades to be held across Cyprus’

    My first question is; Why?

    I suppose this farce at least provides some puzzled amusement to the real Greeks, in Greece, although I suspect that their amusement is tinged with some cringe worthy embarrassment at such antics.

  • Geogrge

    I hope some of the “non-isis-real-Cypriots” in the North also commoderate this important Day for every Civilized Nation.

    I hope we will break the occupying-isis-dogs on 25 March 2019 and celebrate a twin win.

    • Cyprus74

      Referring to a people or country as “isis dogs” is not a civilised way to conduct yourself. Also you may continue being hopeful…but that day means absolutely NOTHING to us…and never will. Enjoy your party ALONE.

  • clergham

    I assume that once the Cyprus problem has been solved, roads named  Grivas Digenis Avenue, will be changed to something less divisive

    • johnnywires

      oh ye we will put ataturk statues everywhere,just to make you feel at home.

      • almostbroke

        There is one in Pyla if you care to ramble up to view it in the school grounds ! Oh ! It’s in the Buffer Zone !

  • almostbroke

    Why would a sovereign independent country like Cyprus be ‘celebrating ‘ the 1821 independence of a foreign country ? Is the country independent or is it not ! You cannot be ‘half ‘ pregnant , well ! in Cyprus maybe you can .

    • Bondoboxi

      Hopeless case….

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Your one sick puppy!

    • johnnywires

      a typical reply from one who is ignorant.why do you have a turkish flag net to your toilet roll?

      • almostbroke

        just because a proposal is posted ,why do your automatically assume that if does not agree with your agenda the old tried and trusted Turkish rant is raised , I certainly do not agree with the Entity that is TRNC , the only comment for thought is there are no ambiguities with the North , they quite clearly called their ‘state ‘ the TURKISH Republic of Northern Cyprus unlike the South which cannot make up its mind weather it’s a province of Greece or a sovereign independent Republic of Cyprus , bottom line the country cannot have both ways

    • Leo

      The Greek Civilisation all around the world celebrate the 1821 Independence. If you don’t like it you can go back to the sh!thole you came from. Simple.

      • almostbroke

        Leo And your fellow ‘patriots ‘ , the question put is Cyprus independent or is it not, on the evidence it would appear not. There is no problem in Cyprus declaring itself a ‘province of Greece ‘ and be done with it , but masquerading as a sovereign independent state , that’s another matter, it’s either one or the other , chose !!!!!

    • Eye on Cyprus

      I reckon you deserve at least one reply which doesn’t stoop to mindless insults, almostbroke. So here it is:
      Great Question!

