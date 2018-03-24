‘Greek Independence Day parades to be held across Cyprus’

Parades will be held across the island on Sunday to celebrate Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

Roads in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni will be closed for celebrations.

The anniversary of Greece’s independence has garnered expressions of hope from political parties, who called for a Cyprus free of troops.

Road closures in Nicosia due to the parade are set to start at approximately 9am, in the city centre.

Parking areas will be open for the public near the OXI kiosk at Famagusta Gate and the Nicosia swimming pool on the western side of town, police said.

In Limassol, police will close Archbishop Makarios III Avenue from 11am to 2pm for the parade.

The parade in Larnaca will be held on Athinon Avenue. The road will be closed 10am to 2pm, and it will be closed again from 6pm to 8pm for an afternoon parade.

In Paphos the parade will begin at 11.15am, but roads will be closed from 9am in preparation for the event. Police said that the Grivas Digenis Avenue, Gladstonos Street and the Metropolis Square would be affected.

Road closures in Paralimni are expected to start at 10am in preparation for the parade that is set to begin at 11am. April 1 Street will be closed until 12:30pm.