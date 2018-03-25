Kremlin: British accusations over Skripal poisoning “border on banditry”

Britain’s accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England “border on banditry”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Sunday.

“We are stating that this is quite unprecedented – international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry. What stands behind this? Is it Britain’s internal problems or the problems of Britain’s cooperation with its allies or something else? Looks like this is not our business,” RIA quoted Peskov as saying by RIA on an NTV programme.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two. Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by ordering out the same number of Britons.

  • alexander reutersward

    Very similar statement was issued regarding their involvement in Ukraine, trustworthy…..not

  • Gold51

    It would be helpful as much as I support the UK, to see some real EVIDENCE to the fact, not hearsay.
    (One is innocent until proven guilty).!
    Still…..PM May is banking we should believe her and not Putin. (I agree).
    That might have repercussions at a later date though.

    • ROC

      You’re right the only words that ever come out is ” likey” nothing else has been proven

      • Gold51

        Hoping the info given to PM May is not from the same bunch that gave adviced to Tony Blaire on Iraq.!!
        Borris needs to cool down with the rhetoric.

  • Samting

    The Russians did it.

    • ROC

      4 words, why dont you try and tell us why mr Sherlock?

