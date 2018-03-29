Cobalt launches flights to Copenhagen

Cobalt Air announced it would be operating direct flights to Copenhagen, Denmark twice per week.

According to the announcement, the company will begin as of Friday to operate the Larnaca to Copenhagen route with A319 / A320 aircraft, which has 144 economy seats.

“Today, we are expanding our network and enriching our summer programme with two flights a week to Copenhagen,” Managing Director of Cobalt Air, Andrew Madar said. He said that the company currently serves over 20 destinations.

Morten Tranberg Mortensen, Air Sales Director at Copenhagen Airport, welcomed Cobalt Air to the largest airport in Scandinavia. “For Copenhagen, it is always a great pleasure to connect with sunny countries like Cyprus,” he said.