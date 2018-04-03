Cyprus Airways launches Beirut flight

April 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Cyprus Airways launches Beirut flight

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways launched its first flight to Beirut, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The flight departed from Larnaca at 10.40am and landed in Beirut at 11.20am.

Cyprus Airways connects Larnaca with Beirut with two flights a week and with four flights a week from May 25.

Return ticket fares from Larnaca to Beirut start from €79 including all taxes.

Passengers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways call centre (National toll free 8000 8111 or international on +357-24000053) or through their travel agent.

They can visit  the company’s website at cyprusairways.com to view the full flight schedule of all Cyprus Airways destinations.

Cyprus Airways launched its first flights in June 2017 to four destinations.

In July 2016, Charlie Airlines Ltd, a Cyprus registered company, won a tender competition for the right to use the trademark Cyprus Airways for a decade.

Print Friendly
  • Jack

    Nice colours

  • Bourne

    A direct flight to Rhodes or Corfu would be nice!

  • Philippos

    “Launch” eh? Are they using gliders for this short sector? Very Cheap, Very Cheap and good for the environment too!

  • Kyrenia

    In it’s heyday, the original airline was in the top ten best airlines. Something for the cynics to chew on as they fly in the sardin cans of today.
    I hope the new airline can live up to the once proud history of aviation in Cyprus.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Just the name of the airline is enough to put me off ever trying them. I wonder do the pilots still spout a tirade about the ‘Cyprus problem’ ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close