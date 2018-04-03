Cyprus Airways launches Beirut flight

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways launched its first flight to Beirut, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The flight departed from Larnaca at 10.40am and landed in Beirut at 11.20am.

Cyprus Airways connects Larnaca with Beirut with two flights a week and with four flights a week from May 25.

Return ticket fares from Larnaca to Beirut start from €79 including all taxes.

Passengers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways call centre (National toll free 8000 8111 or international on +357-24000053) or through their travel agent.

They can visit the company’s website at cyprusairways.com to view the full flight schedule of all Cyprus Airways destinations.

Cyprus Airways launched its first flights in June 2017 to four destinations.

In July 2016, Charlie Airlines Ltd, a Cyprus registered company, won a tender competition for the right to use the trademark Cyprus Airways for a decade.