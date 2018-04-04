Icardi misses open goals, foiled by VAR in Milan derby draw

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi had a goal disallowed by the video replay system (VAR) and missed two open goals in the second half in a 0-0 draw with neighbours AC Milan in Serie A on Wednesday.

Sassuolo scored an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time with nine men to hold Chievo 1-1, Andrea Belotti grabbed a hat-trick in Torino’s 4-1 win over Crotone and table-propping Benevento beat Verona 3-0.

Icardi thought he had put Inter ahead in the 38th minute when he broke clear of the Milan defence and slotted the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Inter celebrated and the ball was returned to the centre circle before the referee indicated a video review and disallowed the goal for offside.

The Argentine, Inter’s leading scorer with 25 league goals this season, also contrived to miss an open goal from six metres early in the second half.

Antonio Candreva got behind the Inter defence and passed to Icardi who swept the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Icardi, battling for inclusion in Argentina’s World Cup squad after being left out of last month’s friendlies, missed another chance in stoppage time from an almost identical position when he slid the ball wide from Joao Cancelo’s pass.

Patrick Cutrone had the ball in the net for Milan in the second half with a bicycle kick but it was quickly disallowed for offside without VAR.

“These are things that can happen, it’s disappointing because winning would have been important,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said.

“I feel good because Inter played a game where we showed we know where we want to go. That’s the fundamental thing, the result comes afterwards.”

Inter stayed fourth with 59 points and on course for the Champions League next season while Milan are sixth with 51.

Wednesday’s games were originally scheduled to be played on March 4 but were postponed following the sudden death of Fiorentina team captain Davide Astori at the team hotel.

CHIEVO DRAMA

There was plenty of drama at Chievo where Sassuolo had Claud Adjapong given a red card for a wild challenge on goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the 29th minute.

The referee initially awarded a yellow card but gave red after consulting VAR.

Sassuolo then had a penalty revoked by VAR, Emanuele Giaccherini put Chievo ahead after 72 minutes and the visitors were reduced to nine men with a second yellow card for Francesco Magnanelli.

The referee added seven minutes of stoppage time and Sassuolo equalised in the 95th minute when Francesco Cassata’s hopeful free kick evaded everyone in a crowded area and bounced into the goal to stun the Flying Donkeys.

Torino striker Belotti opened the scoring against Crotone at the second attempt after 16 minutes and volleyed home from Iago Falque’s free kick to make it 3-0 before halftime, Falque having scored in between.

He completed his hat-trick with an angled drive in the 68th minute before Davide Faraone scored a consolation for Crotone who are stuck in the relegation zone with 24 points, two adrift of safety.

Serie A debutants Benevento beat Verona in a meeting of the bottom two teams to notch only their fourth win of the season, helped by two second-half goals from Cheick Diabate after Gaetano Letizia opened the scoring.

They have 13 points, still nine adrift of Verona.