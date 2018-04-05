Photo of wanted football fan released by police

April 5th, 2018

POLICE have released the photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection with Wednesday evening’s violence at the Anorthosis-Apoel football game.

Authorities are calling on anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to contact Larnaca CID at 24-804060/24-804072, their nearest police station, or call the Citizens Hotline at 1460.

Police had also been seeking two other men in connection with the same events. An updated police bulletin said the two had in the meantime visited the offices of Larnaca CID of their own volition and were being questioned.

According to the police, Anorthosis fans started throwing items onto the pitch following the end of the game with Apoel at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca, which ended in a goalless draw.

One of the items hit the Apoel doctor who was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital. The doctor was discharged later.

