Vehicle registrations on the up

Vehicle registrations chalked up a 25.8 per cent rise in the first quarter of 2018, according to data released by the statistical service on Tuesday.

Total registrations increased by 13,002 in the first three months of the year, up from 10,334 vehicles during the same period last year.

Saloon car registrations rose to 11,024, from 8,666, in Q1 2017, recording an increase of 27.2 per cent, the service said. Close to 39 per cent, or 4,250, were new and 6,774, or 61.4 per cent, used cars.

Commercial vehicle and truck registrations increased by 24.3, per cent, to 1,291 in the first quarter of 2018 from 1,039 in the first quarter of last year.

Light truck registrations rose by 28.4 per cent, to 1,102, while heavy trucks increased by 28.7 per cent, to 130. Tow truck registrations fell by 26.3 per cent, to 59.

Mopeds under 50cc increased to 41 in the first three months of this year compared with 24 in the same period of 2017.

Motorcycles over 50cc numbered 470 in 2018, compared to 471 in the first quarter of 2017.