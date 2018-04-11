Defence minister urges US to overturn arms embargo

April 11th, 2018 Cyprus 14 comments

Defence minister urges US to overturn arms embargo

Defence Minister Savva Angelidis (centre) with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence Thomas Goffus

The US arms embargo on Cyprus was among the issues discussed on Wednesday by Defence Minister Savvas Angelides and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for European and Nato policy, Thomas Goffus.

During their meeting, Angelides raised the issue of lifting the embargo on the sale of US military materiel to Cyprus, stressing its importance on the development of bilateral relations.

Goffus, according to the defence ministry, pledged to convey Angelides’ arguments on the matter to Washington.

The US decision to deny export of arms to “any of the armed forces in Cyprus” except the United Nations, has been in place since December 1992.

Despite the ban, the bulk of heavy weapons maintained by the Turkish occupying forces in the north are American made.

Following the 1974 invasion, the Republic could not procure arms from the US or Europe.

Its first acquisitions were from Brazil – armoured recon and armoured fighting vehicles.

In the late 1980s France agreed to sell the Republic its first serious hardware in the form of modern battle tanks, anti-tank helicopters, anti-tank missiles, and self-propelled artillery.

In 2003, the US made a huge fuss over two helicopters and four self-propelled guns – all more or less obsolete – given to Cyprus by Greece. The equipment was eventually withdrawn.

Angelides and Goffus also exchanged views on the island’s regional role and the partnerships it is developing with US allies in the area and how it can help strengthen bilateral relations and combat terrorism.

  • Amerigy

    The lobby for Cyprus has been pushing for this for years. Every successful; administration promised to do it, but nothing has happened.

    • Dogmeat

      I’m surprised, they must have so much obsolete stuff that the chance to sell some to a small island just to rake in some cash must have been tempting.

      • Amerigy

        Turkey has lobbied the US for this for years. This embargo was implemented as part of the US embargo against Turkey following the invasion. However, the Turks pushed President Carter to lift the arms embargo against Turkey through executive order. The embargo against Cyprus remained.

        • Gold51

          Thats right

        • Dogmeat

          Probably wise, the “ROC” could probably not afford anything that would threaten the regional power and would certainly escalate present tensions.

          • Amerigy

            True, besides Cyprus has it’s guarantor powers to protect them.

            • Dogmeat

              And all NATO members

              • Amerigy

                So, nothing to worry about, Cyprus is in good hands What do they need weapons for?

                • Dogmeat

                  Always look good on National Parades and the like, tank turret salutes,

  • Adamossss

    Cyprus need people resistance against turks , official armed forces wont do much but a popular resistance can be very efficient

    • Dogmeat

      How would your propose this? There is already a bi-communal body that has had little success.

  • Gold51

    Trump can’t resist money…..All looking good then.

    • Dogmeat

      He’s conveying the message -is that what you mean by good?

      • Gold51

        I mean for America to sell weapons to Cyprus as it selk to Turkey to protect itself from Evil.

