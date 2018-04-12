Cyprus Cup draw

April 12th, 2018

Apollon, who have lifted the trophy for the past two seasons, will face Pafos FC for a place in this season's showpiece

The draw for the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cup was made on Thursday morning and is as follows:

Apollon v Pafos
AEK v Apoel

The first legs will take place on April 18, with the second legs on April 25.

