Sisters with Alzheimer meet after 15 years [V]

This is the incredibly touching moment two sisters with Alzheimer’s see each other for the first time in 15 years. Despite now struggling to communicate because of her condition, Ann Patrick was clearly delighted when she recognised her long-lost sister Marguerita Wilson. Now, with the help of Ann’s granddaughter, they are reunited! Their heartwarming reunion was filled with emotions as they both set eyes on each other and moved everyone to tears of joy. The meeting is very emotional, both ladies were delighter to see each other again, and everyone from family to the care home nurses were crying a few tears.

Ann’s granddaughter, met Margaret by chance when she went to the Alzheimer’s club where Louise works as a manager. She was taken aback to notice various similarities between her nan and Marguerita, including their peculiar look and accent. So, she decided to make some more enquiries about her background. Louise realized that Marguerita was Ann’s real sister and they had not seen each other for 15 years! As it was expected, Louise contacted Marguerita’s daughter and arranged a meeting between the two at Ann’s care home in Wiltshire!



Source: Sisters With Alzheimer See Each Other For The First Time In 15 Years by Caters_News

Ann and Marguerita are two of five children born in Antwerp, Belgium, to an English mother and a Belgian father. Their mother Mildred left her unhappy marriage when Marguerita was just 16 and Ann was 8 years old. They then moved to England and lived there ever since! Even though both ladies are advanced in years and the life has given them different place and people to live with, they were fortunate enough to meet after a long period of time. Both of them have similar problem and Ann’s Alzheimer’s is more advanced than Margaret’s and she has difficulty communication with speech also. However, it’s really heartwarming to see that she clearly recognized her sister and burst into tears when she finally got to hug her again after 15 years.

Marguerita, whose condition is not as advanced as Anna’s, burst into tears when she finally got to hug her sister again. The two sisters had always been close but 15 years ago had drifted apart as they found it harder to visit each other. She was repeatedly stroking Marguerita’s face. They have since met up again and love seeing each other. It’s a truly wonderful story. We are so glad to see them together and may God bless them to live healthy and happy for many more years!

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases. This disease is not a normal part of aging. The greatest known risk factor is increasing age, and the majority of people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older. But Alzheimer’s is not just a disease of old age. Approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease (also known as early-onset Alzheimer’s).

