August 3rd, 2018

Above-normal temperatures set to continue in Europe from Aug-Oct

People cool off in water fountains in Nice as hot summer temperatures continue and authorities maintain a heat wave alert in France

Most of Europe will bask in above-normal temperatures from August to October, forecasts from The Weather Company show.

“The warm and dry summer pattern has persisted across much of northern/western Europe and Scandinavia in July,” said Todd Crawford, the forecaster’s chief meteorologist.

“We expect this to continue into August, although there are now some indications that the low pressure … may give way to higher pressures at some point in August, which would reduce the risks for extreme warmth over at least far western Europe.”

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

AUGUST:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except Iberia and far southeast Europe

SEPTEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Cooler than normal, except Iberia and southeast Europe

OCTOBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Cooler than normal in the southeast; warmer than normal in the southwest (

