Woman found dead off Dhekelia beach appears to have drowned

A woman who was found dead in the sea off Dhekelia on Monday appears to have drowned but the exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem, police said on Tuesday.

Fotoula Stylianou, 49, was swimming Monday evening in the CTO sea area in Larnaca.

Police said that around 8pm a woman was taken by a British Dhekelia bases ambulance to Larnaca general hospital.

Doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Examinations found that the body had no external injuries.

Police said the death seemed to be due to drowning. The exact causes will be determined by a post-mortem.