Leicester to debut possession game at United, says Schmeichel

August 9th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Leicester to debut possession game at United, says Schmeichel

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City will adopt a more possession-based game this season instead of their traditional counter-attacking style but will not find the transition easy when they visit Manchester United on Friday, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said.

Leicester showed glimpses of the switch last season after Claude Puel took charge of the club in October but attempting to take the game to United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener will be a challenge, the 31-year-old Dane conceded.

“We’ve classically been a counter-attacking type of side. The manager now wants us to try and take a bit more control of the game, to try and dominate possession a little bit more,” Schmeichel told the club website https://www.lcfc.com/news/798769/schmeichels-optimism-for-old-trafford-opener.

“It’s going to be difficult away from home at Manchester United, but it’s something that we’re going to have to be brave enough to try.”

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close