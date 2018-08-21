The songs of kings and diamonds

Kings. Queens. Diamonds. When speaking of the music industry, it’s impossible to avoid referring to the stars who created, defined or progressed a genre. The King of Pop. The Queen of Soul.

One way of honouring two celebrities so feted, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond, will be presented at the Colosseum restaurant in Paphos by none other than Mario Kombou, world champion tribute artist, and Fisher Stevens, award-winning performer, who will be taking audiences on a journey through time with their tribute event titled Kings and Diamonds.

Elvis Presley still wears the mantle of the King of Rock n’ Roll, no matter how much time has passed. His charming voice, the alluring beats, the sensual rhythm, and ensnaring tempo all come together to sweep audiences off their feet. He is documented to have performed at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel 837 times between the years of 1969 and 1976. “Our mission with the Kings and Diamonds show is to honour the excitement and energy that Elvis brought to Vegas,” the tribute acts said.

Neil Diamond, a star of great fame in his own right, was a major recording artist and songwriter whose compositions produced some of the greatest hits known to date. The enchanting tunes he weaved have successfully sold over 120 million albums worldwide, and he is the third most successful adult contemporary artist ever, only ranking behind Barbara Streisand and Elton John in terms of Billboard chart success.

This show is thus a combination of ‘Beautiful Noise’ with which ‘You Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and fantastically authentic costumes that will leave no Elvis Presley or Neil Diamond fan disappointed!

Kings and Diamonds

Tribute to Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond by Mario Kombou. September 7, 8 and 9. Colosseum Restaurant, 101 Danaes Street, Olympian Complex, Paphos. 7pm. €25. Tel: 26-962415