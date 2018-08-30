Wine Festival opens on Friday in Limassol

Limassol’s Municipal Gardens will from Friday welcome visitors to the 57th Wine Festival, to taste Cyprus’ wines and meet its makers.

The annual festival, watched over by the statue of the Vrakas, a man dressed in the traditional vraka, will be open until September 9, offering ten days of continuous celebration.

This year’s festival opens with a few new additions, including a special area for children, where they will be able to watch plays and magic shows, and engage in various activities, such as crafts and pottery, Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Wednesday evening.

Another addition is the new wine glass, which was crafted to offer a better winetasting experience.

Meanwhile, the Vrakas statue has been moved further back to allow for the entertainment stage to be expanded and host larger performances.

The Municipal Garden’s theatre will host a range of performances, including concerts, while in the tennis court the Ministry of Agriculture will set up a pavilion, where visitors can enjoy gastronomical delights and wine-based cocktails.

There will also be competitions in recognising wines by smell alone, and demonstrations on the proper way to serve wine.

Photography, cartoon and caricature exhibitions will add to the whole festive atmosphere.

There will be a free bus service from all cities for visitors who have booked a seat.

Friday’s opening ceremony will begin with a short folklore musical and theatrical performance, followed by the opening by Minister of Commerce Giorgos Lakkotrypis.