Anastasiades in Athens on Monday to meet Greek PM

File photo: Nicos Anastasiades with Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to travel to Athens Monday morning to meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, ahead of the meetings that will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York.

According to an announcement by the Presidency of the Republic, Anastasiades will be accompanied in Athens by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

He is to discuss with Tsipras developments on the Cyprus problem in light of the contacts held by the UN Secretary-General’s envoy, Jane Holl Lute, and the forthcoming meetings in New York.

Later in the week,  Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are to have separate meetings with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar ahead of their meetings in New York with UNSG Antonio Guterres. Anastasiades is to meet with Guterres on September 28, and Akinci the day after.

The president will travel to the US for the United Nations General Assembly, which he will address on September 27.

During his stay in New York, he is also expected to have a number of bilateral contacts.

