Ayia Napa being twinned with Lebanon’s Byblos

Ayia Napa is being twinned with the historic Lebanese town on Byblos, the municipality announced on Tuesday.

“The first phase of the twinning ceremony between the two cities took place on Saturday, September 29, as part of the events of the 34th International Ayia Napa Festival.

The mayor of Ayia Napa Yiannis Karousos and the mayor of Byblos Lebanon Wissam Zaarour, signed the protocol of co-operation in the presence of the minister of interior, Constantinos Petrides. ”

Karousos said the twinning’s aims and objectives were to enhance mutual understanding in areas such as culture, tourism, technology, commerce and business for the well-being of both cities.

Both municipalities were also exploring and developing funding for joint projects and events to exchange tourist information and tourist maps.

An important goal, he said was “to encourage citizens and social groups to participate in the twinning agreement in order to improve a strategy that focuses on the general management of the two cities on environmental issues and the incubation of a spirit of cooperation and the creation of strong bonds of friendship”.

The intention of the two Municipalities is to conclude this agreement in the long term with provisions for regular review in order to ensure that it continues to meet the goals and objectives of both cities, the municipality said.

Byblos is located some 40 kilometres north of Beirut and is noted for its archaeological attractions.