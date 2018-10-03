Six years for man in Protaras kiosk robbery

A 36-year-old year man from Larnaca was jailed for six years by Famagusta district court on Wednesday after being found guilty of a robbery that occurred in August 2017 in Protaras.

The 36-year-old was found guilty on September 14 to a series of charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, theft and illegal possession of an air gun.

At around 4:30am on August 15, 2017, two people who had their faces covered with hoods entered a kiosk in the Famagusta area. One of the two pulled out an air gun and threatened the kiosk employee while the second used pepper spray on him. The two perpetrators then took €1,200 from the register and ran away.

The kiosk employee and a number of customers pursued the two men and managed to stop one of the perpetrators – a 30-year-old man who is a Larnaca resident.

His 36-year-old accomplice, also a resident of Larnaca, discarded the air gun close to the kiosk. While he initially got away, he was apprehended soon after.

The 30-year-old has already been sentenced to four years.

The district court determined that the 36-year-old was responsible for spraying the kiosk employee while the 30-year-old was the person who threatened the employee with the air gun.