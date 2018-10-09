Photo contest on ‘Troodos, it is in our nature’

As part of the iLIFE-TROODOS project, Frederick University has helped organise a photo contest under the heading “Troodos, it is in our nature”.

The contest aims to highlight the natural, inherent value of the forest ecosystem of Troodos national forest park regarding its biodiversity. Using their cameras, the participants are encouraged to ‘capture’ the park’s natural beauty and show the variety of habitats, flora and fauna species, geology and natural landscapes throughout the four seasons of the year.

The project is co-funded by the European Union, the forestry department, department of the environment and Contact advertising agency Ltd in collaboration with the Nicosia branch of the Cyprus Photographic Society.

For more information: http://ilifetroodos.eu/2018/07/01/photo-contest/