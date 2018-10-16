Housing conditions complaint after façade collapse

Authorities will inspect a house in the Mouttalos refugee estate in Paphos after large pieces of its facade collapsed on Tuesday morning minutes before its tenants left the house for their work.

The tenant of the house told state broadcaster CyBC that a few minutes before leaving the house to take his son to school, he heard a very loud thud. When he went outside, he saw large pieces of concrete in the yard that had fallen off the façade of the building.

He said that the houses they live in at the refugee estate were built about 35 years ago and need restoration.

An official of the town planning authority said that a project is underway for the restoration of refugee housing estates. Town planning officials are to inspect the house on Wednesday, CyBC said.