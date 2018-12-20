Gatwick closure delays Paphos flight

Gatwick closure delays Paphos flight

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport said its runway has now reopened but a flight to and from Paphos on Thursday will still be delayed.

“The Easy Jet flight U28453 from Gatwick to Paphos, which was due to arrive at 1.40pm is expected to depart at 12pm from London; therefore, there will be a three-hour delay with the aircraft arriving in Paphos at around 4.40pm. As a result, there will be a three-hour delay for the return flight (U28454) from Paphos to London Gatwick, which was scheduled to depart at 2.20pm from Cyprus. For the time being, there is no information for any delays in Easy Jet’s evening flights from Larnaca to London Gatwick and vice versa,” airport operator Hermes announced.

Gatwick airport was closed after two drones were spotted flying over the airfield on Wednesday and one was also seen this morning at 7am.

A total of 10,000 people were affected by the closure.

