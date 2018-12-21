Police to step up road presence over holidays

December 21st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Police to step up road presence over holidays

The traffic police announced on Friday that increased measures will be taken over the Christmas period.

According to the police, between December 22 and January 6, due to the expected surge in traffic on all road networks, traffic police will step up measures in view of assisting the public and preventing accidents.

The increased measures include motorbike patrols as well as traffic regulation and controls.

Special focus will be placed on the main causes of serious and deadly traffic accidents, such as excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving and overtaking, not wearing a seatbelt and/or a safety helmet.

