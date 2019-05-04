Personal doctor can register patients hampered by Gesy glitches, HIO said

Beneficiaries of the National Health Scheme (Gesy) can register in the system either on their own or through their family physician free of charge, authorities said on Friday.

In an announcement, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) said that the members of the public may register with Gesy either on their own or through another person with access to the electronic system.

Or, they can also ask their family doctor to register them to the system during a visit to their practice. To be able to do so, a doctor must be among the physicians registered to practice under Gesy. Registrations by physicians to the system are free of charge, the HIO said.

Beneficiaries can only register under the list of the doctor they choose as their family doctor (GP). When beneficiaries register on the list of their GP, they will be able to freely choose specialist doctors, pharmacies and labs.

Regarding technical issues that arose during the enrolment of beneficiaries to Gesy, the HIO said that holders of old Cypriot identity cards where their name appears only in Greek and/or have no expiration date cannot enroll.

“In such cases, the public is invited to try submitting their name in English (Latin characters).” If enrolment is still not possible, they may contact the Citizen Service Centers or the district administration offices to be informed of their name’s spelling in English or to update their record to contain their name in English (Latin characters), or to issue a new identity card.

It also appears that in some cases non-Cypriot citizens, holders of the MEU1 or MEU3 permits cannot proceed with their enrolment to the Gesy, the announcement said.

“The HIO is in contact with the Civil and Migration Department and the government data warehouse, from where all data related to the Gesy beneficiaries is collected, to resolve the matter,” it said, adding that it will issue an announcement with further information/instructions to the public within the next few days. Persons with working permits including the above, should ensure that their social insurance records are updated to include their Alien Registration Number (ARC). For this purpose, they may visit the Citizen Service Centres or the social insurance services.

Holders of Cypriot identity cards who do not have Cypriot nationality are informed that in order to enroll in the Gesy system, they must either obtain Cypriot nationality or obtain a residence permit of the type MEU1 or MEU3 from the Civil and Migration Department.

The issue of the non-recognition of specific postal codes by the Gesy system has been fixed, it said. Those affected are kindly requested to retry enrolling to the Gesy again.

Athos Tsinontides, the HIO’s acting director, said on Thursday the problem in those glitches appears to lie in the relay of information between the government data warehouse and the Gesy registration system. The issue is purely a technical one, Tsinontides stressed and not a matter of eligibility for free healthcare.

Persons who cannot enroll as workers or as permanent residents of Cyprus, although they meet the necessary criteria, are requested to avoid enrolling toGesy by choosing other beneficiary categories, the HIO said, for example as holders of S1 document or as a family member of a beneficiary, since this will cause delays in completing their enrolment process.

In such cases, the public is invited to contact the Gesy service centre at 17000 (free call) or at [email protected]