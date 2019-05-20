Biker killed in Ayia Napa

A 22-year-old man was killed when his motorbike collided with a car on Sunday evening in Ayia Napa.

The accident happened on the Protaras – Ayia Napa road when a car driven by a 23-year-old student collided sideways with the big motorcycle at 8pm.

The motorbike fell into a ditch on the left side of the road and was immobilised.

Andreas Andreou, a resident of Frenaros, was rushed to Famagusta general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bike was destroyed and the car damaged, but none of the four occupants of the vehicle was injured.

They were wearing seatbelts and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The biker was not wearing a helmet and did not have a driver’s licence.

Police are investigating.