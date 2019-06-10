June 10, 2019

Sunny mornings, showery afternoons expected

by Annette Chrysostomou00

With a weak low-pressure system affecting the region, cloudy weather and isolated showers inland and in the mountains are expected for Monday.

Temperatures will be around 35C in Nicosia, 28C to 30C in coastal areas and 25C in the higher mountains.

For the morning, the met office has forecast sunny weather, but clouds will build up and may give way to rain later in the day.

Temperatures will fall to 16C inland, 18C near the coast and 13C in and around Troodos at night.

The same pattern is expected for the following three days, with sunny weather in the mornings and showers in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be a little lower than on Monday, falling to levels below what is average for this time of the year.

