June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More storms expected on Wednesday, new alert issued

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The met office issued a new orange alert on Wednesday to warn that various parts of the island were likely to be affected by heavy thunderstorms which may be accompanied by hail.

Areas most likely to be affected are the inland and mountainous areas, while heavy rainfall may also hit the eastern and southeastern coastal areas, the Met office said.

Flash flooding and wind gusts were also possible, it added.

The intensity of the storms appears to remain consistently strong since the first orange warning was issued last Friday, with the precipitation rate expected to exceed 55 millimetres per hour.

The alert is valid from noon until 6pm.

The met office warned that the thunderstorms are likely to cause damage to property and trees, and to disrupt transport and outdoor activities. It warned the public to protect itself from lightning.

The deteriorating weather conditions which are also extraordinary for the Cyprus summer period are the result of a low-pressure system and an unstable air mass that are affecting the area, the met office weather forecast showed.

Temperatures will be 34C inland, around 31C at the south and east coasts, around 29C at the remaining coasts and around 24C in mountainous areas.

Wednesday night is expected to be mainly clear with localised low cloud and some fog, with temperatures dropping to 19C inland, around 22C on the coasts and around 13C in the mountains.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until Saturday.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X