June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former president Demetris Christofias has died

By George Psyllides00
Demetris Christofias
Demetris Christofias

Former president Demetris Christofias has died, reports said on Friday. He was 72.

Doctors had said earlier that his health condition was extremely critical and irreversible.

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X