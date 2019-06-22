Counting down to International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama

There is only a week left until the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama opens its doors and welcomes theatre lovers, directors and actors from Cyprus and abroad. From Friday to July 27, eleven performances will take place at three different venues. Contemporary aesthetic and artistic approaches to ancient drama are the features of this year’s festival.
In its 23rd edition, five theatre groups will present performances of ancient Greek drama at Paphos Ancient Odeon, Curium Ancient Theatre and Skali Amphitheatre in Aglantzia. The official opening will take place at Paphos Ancient Odeon on Friday with the first Slovenian production of Euripides’ tragedy Trojan Women, produced by the Slovene National Theatre Nova Gorica and directed by Jaša Koceli, while a performance of the production will follow on June 30 at Skali Amphitheatre.
The festival’s programme continues with the Spanish production Hippolytus by Euripides directed by Emilio del Valle, a co-production of Maltravieso Teatro, La Almena Producciones and the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival, which will be presented at Paphos Ancient Odeon on July 8 and at Skali Amphitheatre on July 10.
Next, the National Institute of Ancient Drama (Fondazione INDA) of the Syracuse Greek Theatre Festival in Italy returns to the festival after five years presenting Aristophanes’ comedy Lysistrata directed by Tullio Solenghi, for two performances at Curium Ancient Theatre on July 12 and 13.
Following that, the internationally award-winning Izumi Ashizawa will collaborate with Cypriot theatre company Belacqua Theatre to present Euripides’ Bacchae, the Cypriot production of this year’s festival which will be presented at Skali Amphitheatre on July 18, at Curium Ancient Theatre on July 20 and at Paphos Ancient Odeon on July 22. The intercultural production combining the techniques of Japanese Noh theatre and ancient Greek drama aims to create a new performance language.
Next up will be a production from Greece, from the National Theatre of Northern Greece (NTNG) presenting Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides, directed by Yannis Kalavrianos. The production will also mark the closing of this year’s festival with performances at Curium Ancient Theatre on July 26 and 27.
Ancient Greek Drama Festival
23rd edition with performances from local and international groups. June 28-July 27. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol and Skali Aglantzia, Nicosia. Tel: 7000-2414